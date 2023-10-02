Corbin man gives fake ID … of another man who had an active warrant, police say

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Corbin man gave a police officer a fake identification during a traffic stop — but that ID was of another man who had active warrants, police say.

On Sunday, Michael Jones was stopped by a Corbin officer.

Police didn’t say what the stop was initially for, but the officer says Jones gave them a fake name of a person who had an active warrant and apparently tried to destroy drug evidence.

Jones, 30, was arrested and is charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of identity of another without consent.