Corbin man charged with raping young girl

Investigators say 22-year old Chris Henry is charged with rape and sodomy

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Corbin man is accused of having sexual contact with an underage girl, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 22-year old Chris Henry was arrested Tuesday shortly after 3:00 a.m. on American Greeting Card Road, south of London.

He was charged with Rape first-degree and Sodomy second-degree, according to deputies.

Henry was taken to jail in London.