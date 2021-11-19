Corbin man accused of beating his father with a pipe

Johnathon Corey Wyatt faces assault and burglary charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Corbin man was arrested Thursday in Knox County in connection to the beating of his own father, according to WRIL Radio.

The report says on Nov. 11, 2021, 28-year old Johnathon Corey Wyatt went to his dad’s house, kicked-in the back door, began arguing with his father and then beat him in the face, arms and other parts of this body with a PVC pipe.

The report says Wyatt’s dad suffered serious injuries.

Following Wyatt’s arrest on Assault first-degree and Burglary first-degree charges, he was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and held on $5,000 bond, according to WRIL Radio.