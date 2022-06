Corbin baseball, softball lose in state tournament

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – Corbin baseball loses its 1st round baseball state tournament matchup against Central Hardin in a 2-1 nail-bitter.

It was a tough day for the Lady Redhounds as well. Holy Cross won its match-up against Corbin 8-0.

The baseball state championship game is set for June 11th. The softball championship game is on June 12th.