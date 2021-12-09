Continuing Care Hospital honors staff with employee, leader of the year awards

Continuing Care Hospital has announced its 2021 Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year award recipients.

Sheila Wilson, RN, of London, was presented with the Employee of the Year award, and Jessica Feltner, supervisor, Nursing, of Waco, earned the Leader of the Year award.

Continuing Care Hospital annually recognizes one outstanding Employee of the Year who demonstrates the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion, and excellence.

“Shelia lives the core values of CHI Saint Joseph Health and is a valued employee,” said Wilson’s colleague. “She is a great employee and worthy of this distinction. Shelia’s talent and contributions are what make Continuing Care Hospital a great facility. She is an experienced nurse who takes excellent care of her patients.”

Wilson is described by her colleagues as someone who “takes initiative on things without being asked” and as being “very conscientious in her work and always wanting to do a great job.” Her colleagues say her commitment to serving others is a true representation of exceeding expectations, a testament to CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core value of excellence.

Similarly, Continuing Care Hospital annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. Selection criteria include an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration.

“Jessica demonstrates care and compassion for Continuing Care Hospital’s patients,” said Feltner’s colleague. “She will speak with other members of the team to include the physician on behalf of the patient. She has been known to do extra things for patients when time warrants.”

Feltner is described by her colleagues as a “patient advocate,” and say this statement is proven through the many compliments she receives on patient surveys. According to her colleagues, Feltner constantly puts Continuing Care Hospital’s patients first by demonstrating CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values every day.

Both award winners were recognized during a special ceremony in mid-November.