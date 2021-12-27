Continued donations collected for Western KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On December 10th, tornadoes devastated parts of western Kentucky and the state has since rallied together to support them. One church in Lexington is continuing the donation drive and collected items for tornado victims Sunday afternoon in the First African Baptist Church parking lot.

Things like toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and paper towels were gathered in a trailer to be driven to western Kentucky Monday morning. Organizers say donations will be collected again January 2, 2022.

“It’s going to take a while for them to recover due to the amount of devastation that they incurred and just a small time, one time thing really is not enough,” says Prenell Mitchell, polemarch of the Kappa Alpha Psi – Lexington Alumni. “It’s going to take continued efforts to make sure they get sustainable and built back in the manner that they can be self-sustaining in the future.”

If you can’t make it to the item drop-off, the group is also taking monetary donations for western KY at www.cbdaky.org.