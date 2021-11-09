Continental Refining Company reopening with new operations

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Continental Refining Company (CRC) announced today that it will begin its reopening with fuel distribution & bulk lubricant operations offering on-site fueling for retail, commercial and industrial, construction, agriculture, and residential customers.

CRC is a fuel producer and distributor located in Somerset, Kentucky serving customers in Pulaski and the eight surrounding counties. CRC and Phillips 66 have entered into a marketing agreement to distribute Phillips 66 bulk lubricants and products. The company will also offer two types of transport as part of its services – large transport and tank wagon.

CRC will soon service the region as a one-stop shop for:

Fuels Equipment & Services – Spring 2022

Common Carrier Services – Spring 2022

CRC Fuels Terminal – Summer 2022

Local entrepreneur and Hemisphere Limited CEO Demetrios Haseotes purchased the refinery in 2011, investing over $40 million updating and improving the facility’s crude oil refining capabilities. “We’re excited to launch this first phase of CRC’s reopening and eventual evolution into a major player in next generation of fuel, energy and food production,” Haseotes said. “It will be an incredible convenience and benefit to the region’s farmers and other industries.”

Hemisphere Limited, the parent company of CRC, announced late last year that it would invest an additional $25 million to acquire, relocate and install a soybean crushing, biodiesel refining and blending facility at the current CRC oil refinery. The ability to produce biofuels and soy-based products in Somerset will open new markets while providing farmers, CRC’s customers, vendors, investors and the community a solid AgriTech business opportunity that provides a positive economic impact for the entire region.

More information about Continental Refining Company may be found atwww.conrefco.com