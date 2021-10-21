Construction underway on New Circle Road
Project location between milepoints 4.80 and 5.20.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The sound barrier wall construction for New Circle Road/KY 4 is underway, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The project location is on the East side of the interchange ramp in Lexington, Fayette County, according to officials.
The wall will connect Westbound US 60 to Northbound New Circle Road/KY 4 and along New Circle Road/KY 4.
They said the sound barrier will be a distance of 0.48 miles. The anticipated completion date for the project is August 15, 2022.
Thursday, October 21 – 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
New Circle Road/KY 4
- a temporary shoulder closure is in effect between milepoints 4.80 and 5.20
- the Inner Loop lane for New Circle Road/KY 4 will remain open
- night work will be utilized when lane closures are deemed necessary
- the project is located in the vicinity of the Saddle Club neighborhood