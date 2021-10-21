Construction underway on New Circle Road

Project location between milepoints 4.80 and 5.20.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The sound barrier wall construction for New Circle Road/KY 4 is underway, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The project location is on the East side of the interchange ramp in Lexington, Fayette County, according to officials.

The wall will connect Westbound US 60 to Northbound New Circle Road/KY 4 and along New Circle Road/KY 4.

They said the sound barrier will be a distance of 0.48 miles. The anticipated completion date for the project is August 15, 2022.

Thursday, October 21 – 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

New Circle Road/KY 4