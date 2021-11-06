Conley named executive director of Danville Main Street

Joined agency in early 2021, retired county treasurer

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/ Press Release) – The Board of Directors of the Heart of Danville Main Street Program have promoted Mary C. Conley to executive director.

As Executive Director, Conley is coordinating the revitalization of Danville’s downtown historic commercial district through the Main Street Approach a four-point framework for downtown transformation and includes comprehensive work in the areas of economic and business vitality, design, promotion and organization. The Heart’s mission is to enhance, promote and preserve the vitality and livability of Downtown Danville, a national Main Street community.

The Heart of Danville is part of a national network of more than 1,200 Main Street America communities that share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. The Heart of Danville is a 501c3 organization supported by the City of Danville and overseen by a volunteer board of directors.

In 2020, the Heart completed a strategic planning process that provided a detailed blueprint for HOD’s activities. Based on community feedback and survey input, coupled with market data and current business mix reviews, the Heart then identified 3 Transformation Strategies; Upper Story Living, Maintaining Authenticity and Nurture Entrepreneur Network, to provide a framework to leverage local assets and engage our community in creating long-term transformation, resulting in a better quality of life for Danville/Boyle County residents.

Conley began working for the Heart of Danville as a part-time Administrative Assistant in March. A Danville resident, Conley retired as Boyle County treasurer in 2020, after having served in that role for over 25 years.

“I’m eager to promote small businesses and economic development efforts downtown,” Conley said. “The Board’s vision for Downtown Danville and its strategic future is successfully moving forward on a positive and significant path. I look forward to bringing my experience to work with the downtown I love.”

“Over the next year or two, Mary’s considerable experience in public service will support the Heart’s vision as our Transformation Strategies take root,” said Board Chair, AnnYager McCrosky. “I expect she’ll rally support for the strategic progress we’re making in our downtown. I look forward to working with her in this new role to continue building Danville’s bright future.”