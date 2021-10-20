Congressional committee holds hearing on CAROL Act honoring Barr’s wife

Kentuckians add voices to measure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ/Press Release) — The Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy — CAROL Act — legislation introduced by U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) to combat valvular heart disease and honor his late wife Carol made progress Wednesday in Congress.

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health held a hearing on the bill, the first step toward ultimate passage.

U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Barr’s Kentucky colleague and friend, led the charge in support of the CAROL Act in his capacity as the lead Republican on the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health. The CAROL Act has more than 165 cosponsors in the House and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) are leading a companion bill in the Senate.

“Today’s hearing was a key step toward passage of the CAROL Act, which has tremendous bipartisan momentum in Congress. Investing in research to identify individuals at high risk of bad outcomes from valvular heart disease will save lives. I want to thank my friend, Congressman Brett Guthrie, Chairman Frank Pallone and all my colleagues who are supporting the CAROL Act in the House,” Barr said.

“Additionally, I am honored to cosponsor H.R. 1193, the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act or CAROL Act. Despite having long been a supporter of legislation that promotes health research, these efforts became much more personal for Representative Andy Barr when he tragically lost his wife, who was 39, Carol to sudden cardiac arrest in June of 2020. Inspired by her extraordinary life – and those who knew her, she was extraordinary – he introduced H.R. 1193, the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act or the CAROL Act,” Guthrie said in committee remarks.

“The CAROL Act will address the gaps in understanding about valvular heart disease by authorizing a grant program, administered by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, to support research on valvular heart disease, including MVP. The bill has garnered the support of 167 bipartisan Members of Congress, including many on this Committee. Companion legislation was introduced in the Senate by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Krysten Sinema. The legislation would help other families avoid the tragedy that has so profoundly impacted Andy’s family and so many others throughout the country,” Guthrie added.