Conference for former, present women in service

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lady Veterans Connect is hosting a two-day conference for women veterans, National Guard women, women Reservists, and spouses of veterans at the Griffin Gate Marriott on September 9 & 10.

The Friday event will be an in-person event that is free of charge. If the person would like to attend the national conference portion on Saturday, the registration fee is $99 which they can pay on Saturday. Saturday will be live streaming from Women Veterans Alliance to several host locations across the country connecting women veterans together and Lady Veterans Connect is one of the host locations.

For more information, call Phyllis Abbott at (859)806-4297 or email her at pabbott@ladyveteransconnect.org. You can also visit the Lady Veterans Connect website HERE.