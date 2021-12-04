Confederate statue outside Kentucky courthouse vandalized

The statue of Robert E. Lee is outside the Calloway County Courthouse

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A century-old Confederate statue outside a western Kentucky courthouse has been vandalized with red paint, authorities said.

The incident involving a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee outside the Calloway County Courthouse was reported Thursday morning, Sheriff Nicky Knight told the Murray Ledger and Times.

The monument had red paint on its base as well as the statue of Lee atop it before volunteers with Sons of Confederate Veterans and other community members cleaned it, news outlets reported.

The statue had drawn calls for its removal last year, including a resolution from the Murray City Council asking county officials to “expeditiously remove and relocate” the monument.

County officials decided to keep it, saying it was erected to honor residents who fought for the Confederacy and not “as several have argued, for the purpose of promoting continued oppression.”