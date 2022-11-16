Concerns grow for homeless population as city experiences chilly temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Charles Bowers is one of 700 people living in Lexington without a home. He’s been homeless for around ten years.

While there have been challenges, in 2017, he learned a hardest lesson.

“My wife froze to death out here four years ago. We didn’t have the blankets and stuff that we needed,” said Bowers.

Bowers says while he doesn’t have to be homeless, he wants to use his experience to encourage others in the homeless community to seek shelter.

He also says its the donations from the community that are a big help- but right now, donations are low.

“The ground has not froze yet. And we do not have the material to help these people out this winter. We are plum empty, we have no sleeping bags, we have no coats,” said Bowers.

With temperatures dipping below freezing and the harsh winter season still ahead, concerns are growing for those who don’t have a home.

“Our major concern is that we’ve yet to really dip our toes into winter. Yes, this little hit is going to be pretty severe and it is life threatening,” said Ginny Ramsey of the Catholic Action Center.

Ramsey says the shelter is seeing an increase homelessness overall. Ramsey says the center’s emergency shelter provides around a hundred beds. But they’re already overcapacity due to sickness and sheltering people with disabilities.

“The number one thing we have to all do as community is keep these folks safe,” said Ramsey. Ramsey says there are plans for an expansion in early December, which will provide more necessities for the homeless.

“We’ve been working on this because we saw this winter coming,” said Ramsey.

Meantime, the city of Lexington’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention extended the activation of its emergency winter weather plan through Friday morning.

The plan expands capacities in shelters to add additional overflow beds, releases restrictions on people who have have been banned previously, and sends outreach teams into the community.

It also provides about 65 hotel vouchers- which are given to those who reach certain qualifications.

“Right now, we’re seeing that is proving to be adequate, where coming down a little bit lower than that number presently. So it looks like the data that we have been operating on is adequate. It definitely demonstrates the need that we have in our community,” said Jeff Herron, Homeless Prevention Manager for the city.

The CAC says several volunteers are sick but it still plans to have its Compassionate Caravan out delivering gloves, food, and coats.

For more information about the CAC, click here.