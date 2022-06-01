Concern grows following five shootings in two days

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A violent twenty four hours have police investigating five separate shootings in Lexington.

“I just feel like it’s sad,” said Cassandra Barrett, who was out in downtown Lexington Tuesday.

The latest of the shootings took place on Spangler Drive, where police say a man shot walked himself to U.K hospital around five Tuesday morning.

“It’s not fair,” Barrett said. “I feel like somebody needs to do something about it instead of just sitting around saying they are, and they’re not.”

Police are also investigating a shooting late Monday night on Scottsdale Circle. They say a vacant vehicle was hit by bullets and another person was taken to the hospital.

“I walk my dog quite often,” said Lexington resident Anne Marie Lubicky. “We take night walks.”

Lubicky says the recent increase in violence is a scary.

“It continues to happen,” Lubicky said. “But we need more presence and we need people to be vigilant out there and just be safe and cautious.”

Police meantime continue to investigate a shooting at the Clarion Hotel on Newtown Pike from Monday morning, an earlier shooting on North Locust Hill Drive, and yet another on Fairgrounds Drive.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear responded to the gun violence Tuesday evening at an event.

“We all deserve to be able to live in safe communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “And each time there’s one of these shootings, it tears at the fabric of those communities. And it sometimes makes people fearful to be out and about.”

While police say the victims in the shootings appear to have non-life threatening injuries, so far, no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information on these shootings to come forward.