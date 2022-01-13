Company moving distribution center from Lexington to South Carolina

Move will happen in the spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scentsy, a Forbes-recognized, international direct sales company that creates flameless candles and other richly scented home and body products, will consolidate its eastern U.S. distribution facilities April 1, 2022.

During the consolidation, Lexington distribution operations will permanently transfer to Scentsy’s Rock Hill, S.C., facility, the company said in a release.

Scentsy is informing Lexington-based employees about the consolidation and resulting plans Thursday and the company will assist eligible employees with relocation to the company’s other U.S. locations. Employees who choose not to relocate will be extended a compensation package based on their years of service, the company said.

Scentsy Vice President of Global Operations, Paul Klassen said the Rock Hill location is well situated, from a geographic and an operational capacity standpoint, to meet the company’s projected growth and expanding distribution needs.

“The Lexington location and team have been a pivotal gateway in supporting Scentsy’s growth and expansion in the Eastern U.S. and Canada,” Klassen said. “We are extremely proud of what the Lexington team has accomplished over the years. However, Scentsy has reached a point where our growth and operating requirements have exceeded the Lexington locations ability to support. While we are excited about the future potential of our Rock Hill facility, we are extremely grateful for our Lexington team and community for helping shape this chapter of Scentsy’s history and legacy.”