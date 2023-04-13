Community-wide vigil remembers victims of Old National Bank shooting

Louisville officials hosted a "remember and reflect" vigil for the five victims killed in Monday's mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s hard to put into words the pain the city of Louisville and the Commonwealth are feeling in light of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people.

Among the lives lost are Tommy Elliott, James Tutt, Deana Eckert, Juliana Farmer and Joshua Barrick.

Officials with the city hosted a vigil on Wednesday night to grieve and honor those lost, but also commend the work of first responders.

“Acts like this tear at the very fabric of humanity, of who we are, and certainly of who we want to be. You. I admit that while I’m not angry, I’m empty and I’m sad. And I just keep thinking that maybe we’ll wake up. What I know is I just wish I’d taken an extra moment, made an extra call, tell him how much I cared about him. And I know we are all feeling the same, but I also know that they hear us now and that they feel our love,” said Governor Andy Beshear who was in attendance at the vigil, remembering the victims but in particular, his good friend Tommy Elliott.

“Like you all, I’m deadly. I’m dead tired of posting hollow words and prayers on the social media after each incident of mass shooting. Today, I just want to plea you all and the leaders of our great nation that it does not matter whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, whether you live in urban spaces or rural communities, whether you own a gun or not. Please do something. Because we all just want this epidemic of death to end, which is wearing down our nation,” added Dr. Muhammad Babar, calling for action to be taken now.

Representative Morgan McGarvey also giving a few words, “I’ve got to mention a few words, about Officer Wilt who bravely ran into the line of fire. I met with his family yesterday in the hospital. He is still in intensive care. His mom had just seen the body camera footage and she said I was looking at his hands to see if he was scared. They never shook. And that’s my child. Whenever anybody was in trouble, he ran to help them.”