Community remembers Asian-American victims of 2021 Atlanta spa shootings

The tragedy spotlighted racism and violence against the Asian-American community and sparked a cry for justice.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Last year, eight victims, including six Asian-Americans, lost their lives in a tragic string of spa shootings in Atlanta. Atlanta may be hundreds of miles away, but the impact of the tragedy is still being felt in Lexington, where those lives were remembered during a vigil and program in downtown Lexington Sunday afternoon.

“Its’ just sad that this had to happen for us to get together,” said Jennifer Cheng said.

“Asian people were just being targeted. I just didn’t want to face that reality. And it’s like those victims. I just have no words for that kind of violence,” said Teja Sudhakar.

“The senseless violence has to stop and we have to get upset and we have to express disappointment and anger. But learning from that mistake and turn that anger and frustration into more productive power,” said organizer and University of Kentucky professor Dr. Keiko Tanaka.

With violence against minorities continuing, some say more needs to be done.

“But there are so many daily things that like people of color endure and Asian people endure that just kind of get swept under the rug,” Sudhakar said.

Organizers say the event was aimed at not only remembering the victims but also to bring unity.

“By bringing people together and remembering those losses, we can come together with unity. Try to make a commitment to building unity across all those class, race, gender, sociality differences,” Dr. Tanaka said.

Now the community is aiming to make sure the Atlanta tragedy doesn’t happen again anywhere else.