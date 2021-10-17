Community fun at Halloween Fest

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Halloween is just around the corner and the Winchester community is kicking off celebrations a few weeks early. Saturday night, Winchester Parks and Recreation held its 9th annual Halloween Fest.

Organizers say after taking a year off for COVID, they are excited to be back this year. The community seemed to be excited too as organizers say turnout this year is pushing 300, which is less than 50 people away from breaking the highest number of attendees the festival saw pre-pandemic.

“[We] try to make sure all of our programming is accessible and also family-oriented and things like that to where anybody can come and feel comfortable, you know, of any age, race, color, creed, or anything,” says Jeff Lewis, Winchester Parks and Rec director. “You know, everybody’s accepted and its, we have a great community here in Winchester.”

Winchester Parks and Rec says what makes its Halloween fest stand out is the use of the pool to create a “haunted swamp” with divers from Lexington.