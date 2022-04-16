Commonwealth Smiles hosts community Easter egg hunt

One dental group is making sure kids have a 'smile-friendly' Easter.

Saturday, Commonwealth Smiles hosted an Easter egg hunt free to the community.

The dental group says the event is just one of many celebrations it’s hosting to honor its tenth year in business. The dentist’s office estimates hundreds of kids came out to get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny, their faces painted, and of course, grab as many eggs as they could.

“Oh my gosh. We had clipboards and sign up sheets, the field was full four times. We had the little ones, the middle age group, and then we had everyone come in and it was just really heartwarming,” said Commonwealth Smiles owner, Dr. Jessica Kress.

Everything inside the eggs were ‘smile-friendly,’ meaning no candy. However, temporary tattoos, stickers, erasers, and other fun toys were inside. The dental group says staff filled more than 1800 eggs, and an area business donated about 600 more.