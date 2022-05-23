Commonwealth Smiles hosting “Community Fun” event

The free event will be held June 3rd from 5 to 8 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a party, celebrating 10 years in business, and a way to get the community together.

On June 3rd from 5 to 8 PM, Commonwealth Smiles is celebrating 10 years in business with its second event.

According to owner Dr. Jessica Kress, inflatables–including ones for adults–Big L from the Lexington Legends, food trucks, a Lexington Fire Department fire truck, and giveaways for Chick-Fil-A and Nothing Bundt Cakes are all among the activities and attractions planned. The best part? Dr. Kress says it’s free to the entire community.

“It doesn’t cost anything. I’m a mom, I get it. We’re always looking for something fun to do. There’s a bus route not too far so people can get here. And it’s fun, like why not enjoy the people around you? I love Lexington. I’ve lived here almost my whole life and I love it,” said Dr. Kress.

This is the second of two events so far this year that celebrates the dentist’s office 10 years in business, with the first being an Easter egg hunt over Easter weekend which drew about 300 families.

Dr. Kress says this event is geared towards everyone, planning for close to 500 people in the community to show out.

“I picked a Friday evening so after you finish work, come on over…we’re excited to have fun,” said Dr. Kress.

You can pre-register for the event and see any updates through the event’s Facebook page. Registration is also available at when you arrive.

The Community Fun event will be held at Commonwealth Smiles: 2351 Huguenard Drive in Lexington.