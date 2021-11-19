Commonwealth Credit Union supports Harrodsburg with Act of Service

100 citizens received $25 gift cards at local gas station

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the last 70 years, Commonwealth Credit Union has been bettering lives in the communities they serve and putting members first in everything they do. To celebrate their 70 years of service, Commonwealth Credit Union has committed to 70 Acts of Service. The Harrodsburg Community was the most recent recipient of an act of service with a gas gift card giveaway held at Kroger Fuel Center.

“Giving back to our communities is a huge aspect of who we are at Commonwealth Credit Union,” said Crystal Kurtz, Harrodsburg Assistant Branch Manager. “A lot has changed over the last 7 decades, but the commitment to our members, that is something that has never changed and 70 Acts of Service is just one more avenue for us to express that commitment.”

In April of this year, Commonwealth Credit Union celebrated its 70th year and officially kicked off 70 Acts of Service. Since that time, they’ve taken on numerous projects, from partnering with Make-A-Wish, to coordinating a community blood drive, performing community clean-ups, and hosting their free Shred Day event.

Anyone with an idea for an act of service they think Commonwealth Credit Union should complete this year can submit the idea at ccuky.org/70years to help make their 70th year one to remember.

Established in 1951, Commonwealth Credit Union currently serves over 110,000 members.