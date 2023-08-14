Committee tables recommendation to add visible signage to Lexington flock cameras

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s a hot button issue here in Lexington: flock cameras.

In March 2022, around 25 flock camera license plate readers were placed around the city with plans to add more. Several groups and organizations spoke out against them, but the city council ultimately approved them. In late 2022, city council members, voted to extend the Flock Camera Program as long as more presentation was made from the Lexington Police Department.

The cameras have been a topic of much debate with many arguing they’re an invasion of privacy, don’t decrease crime and are allegedly placed in marginalized communities.

Lexington Police and Mayor Linda Gorton have said the cameras have helped solve numerous crimes and saved lives.

Now, a committee is debating efforts to make flock cameras even more transparent in the city. The city’s Law Enforcement, Justice and Accountability committee called a special meeting Monday to discuss several recommendations. One being a proposal that would put signage on flock cameras throughout Lexington.

Some say doing this would increase the level of transparency for residents, as well as for people visiting the city. Others committee members however say putting signs on flock cameras would put a target on them, which would lead to vandalism issues. One member says once cameras are revealed, they could be broken or destroyed, costing tax payers money.

Tiffany Brown with the mayor’s office brought up the fact that there hasn’t been consensus and questioned the chair why the recommendation continues to move forward.

“I believe that there is a lot more information that needs to be gathered in order to put forth any recommendation. Especially when it comes to the sensitivity between the community and law enforcement. So I believe taking a step back would benefit this committee and the general public,” says Brown.

The committee did decide to table the recommendation and gather more information about the flock camera program until a decision can be made with the entire community in mind.

The committee next meets in October.