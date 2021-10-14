Commission issues warning to licensees shipping horses internationally

Transportation of horses in overcrowded, inhumane conditions not tolerated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) has issued a warning to licensees regarding recent reports of inhumane, dangerous, and sometimes lethal practices used in transporting horses internationally, via cargo ship, from the United States.

Overcrowding horses in makeshift containers has reportedly led to numerous deaths and injuries. These cargo shipping practices are alarming, abusive, and will not be tolerated in Kentucky, the Commission said in its statement.

The KHRC will take immediate licensure action against any licensee who knowingly or willfully directs or participates in activities that abuse, neglect, or harm horses, it said. The Commission also urges Kentucky’s racing associations and training facilities to take immediate steps to ensure horses are protected.