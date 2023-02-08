Comer slams Biden border policies: ‘The state of our border is in crisis’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer took aim at President Joe Biden’s border and immigration policies at a Tuesday hearing on the state of the border.

Comer cited the halting of the construction of border barriers, the moratorium on deportations when Biden first took office, and the end of trump-era policies.

“Make no mistake, the state of our border is in crisis. Jeh Johnson, the secretary of homeland security under president Obama, once said that 1,000 apprehensions per day overwhelms the system. In 2019, he said. And, I quote, ‘I cannot begin to imagine what 4,000 a day looks like.’ So we are truly in a crisis.”

In his opening remarks, ranking Committee Member Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, pushed back on Comer’s comments.

Raskin said it’s up to congress to pass immigration reform — and that the Republican party is thwarting that process.

Before the hearing, the White House distributed a memo crediting new immigration and border security actions with reducing southern border crossings last month.