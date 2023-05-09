Columbia police K-9 gets donation of body armor
COLUMBIA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Columbia police K-9 Rowdy is the recipient of newly donated body armor, the police department said Tuesday.
K-9 Rowdy received a bullet and stab-protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s.
Rowdy’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Jesse Stevens”.
Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 and has a mission to provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the U.S.
To learn more, head here: https://www.vik9s.org/