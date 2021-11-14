Colonels remain unbeaten with road win at Milwaukee

EKU led by 26, holds on for win

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (EKU Athletics) – The Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team led by as many as 26 points in the second half, and then held on to beat Milwaukee, 77-71, on Saturday night at UWM Panther Arena

The Colonels (3-0) used their signature pressure defense and three-point shooting to take a commanding 26-point lead early in the second half. A three-pointer by Milwaukee native Russhard Cruickshank made it 63-37 with 14:57 remaining in the game.

However, the Panthers (1-1) responded with a 26-10 run over the next 10 minutes, as a layup by Patrick Baldwin Jr. made it a 10-point game, 73-63, with just under five minutes to play.

Milwaukee clawed to within six, 75-69, when Deandre Gholston converted a layup with 38 seconds on the clock. However, free throws by Braxton Beverley and Michael Moreno sealed the road victory for the Colonels in the final seconds.

Devontae Blanton led a balanced EKU scoring attack on the night, posting 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jannson Williams recorded his first double-double as a Colonel, scoring 10 points and grabbing a team-high 10 boards. Cooper Robb (11 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists) and Moreno (10 points, nine rebounds) also reached double figures.

All nine Colonels who saw the floor scored on the night.

Eastern shot 39 percent (13-of-33) from beyond the arc and held Milwaukee to just 22 percent (5-of-23) from deep.

The Colonels also won the turnover battle, 17-12, and converted those turnovers into 17 points.

Milwaukee led 10-9 at the 16:00 mark of the first half. A three-pointer by Beverley gave the Colonels the advantage and they never trailed again.

With the game tied at 19-19, EKU rattled off a 10-0 run. A layup by Williams with 7:23 on the clock gave the Colonels their first double-digit lead, 31-21. A free throw by Williams made it a 15-point lead, 46-31, at halftime.

EKU opened the second half on a 17-6 run, grabbing its largest lead of the game, 63-37, on Cruickshank’s triple at the at the 14:57 mark.

The Colonels play at home again on Tuesday against James Madison. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.