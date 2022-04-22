“Colonel Fest” returns

The Corbin festival returns Saturday

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – ‘Colonel Fest’ returns to downtown Corbin on Saturday.

The second annual event pays tribute to Kentucky Fried Chicken’s founder, Colonel Harlan Sanders, a Corbin native. Organizers say the festivities include a lookalike contest, ‘Finger-Lickin’ Point-5 Chicken Dash, which is 547 yards. There’s also a chicken costume contest and much more.

The event will take place on Saturday, beginning at 10AM until 6PM on Main Street.

According to Downtown Corbin’s Facebook page, trolley rides from Colonel Fest to Sanders Cafe will be available for free from 12PM to 6PM.

For more information, call (606) 528-8860 or visit www.corbinkytourism.com.