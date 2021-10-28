Collision sends car into house in Lexington

The two-car collision happened at Walnut Creek Drive and Hays Boulevard Wednesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington had an unexpected visitor Wednesday night when a car crashed into the side of their house following a collision with another car, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Walnut Creek Drive and Hays Boulevard, according to investigators.

Firefighters say no one was hurt in either car nor inside the house.

After an inspection, firefighters determined the house was still structurally sound, but the family told investigators as a precaution, they were going to stay somewhere else for the night.

The car hit the electric meter on the house, which was inspected by Kentucky Utilities and deemed safe, according to firefighters.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.