Coleman visits Winburn Middle School as part of Principal For a Day program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited Winburn Middle School on Friday to get a firsthand look at what’s going on in Kentucky schools as part of its Principal For a Day program.

The Principal For a Day program was enacted during the 2021 legislative session.

“This is a day that I get to be principal for a day with the Kentucky Association School Administration. KASA hosts this week-long event every year where they invite elected officials to come and visit schools to serve as principals for a day to see what’s going on in our schools and to touch base with our students and all of the adults that care for them every day,” Coleman said.

Coleman visited different classrooms throughout the school, talked to teachers and school faculty, and even took part in a paper airplane contest with some of the students.

The school’s string orchestra, band and choir also performed for Coleman.