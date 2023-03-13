Coleman tours James Lane Allen Elementary in honor of Women’s History Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — In honor of Women’s History Month, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman made a stop at a Fayette County school Monday morning.

Coleman toured James Lane Allen Elementary visiting with classes and taking time to speak with students about the significance of Women’s History Month.

“I love questions from kids sometimes. The last few things that adults would ask you but you can tell they were really thought out they wanted to know how the lieutenant governor and governor worked within the branches of government. They wanted to know who inspired me as a woman in government and what a typical day is like and these are all great questions,” Coleman said.

Just last week, Coleman and members of the Kentucky Commission on Women commemorated Women’s History Month by announcing the induction of new members to the Kentucky Women Remembered portrait exhibit at the Capitol.