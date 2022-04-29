Col. Charles Young posthumously promoted to the rank of Brig. Gen.

WEST POINT, N.Y. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Friday, Col. Charles Young, West Point Class of 1889, was posthumously promoted to the rank of Brig. Gen. by Secretary Army Honorable Christine Wormuth. The promotion took part during Inspiration Week and was hosted by the U.S. Military Academy to mark the dedication of its cadets’ and the greater communities’ commitment to service. The planned events showcase the history, innovation, service, military skills, and sacrifice of the academy’s leaders.

Charles Young was born in Mays Lick, Kentucky, to enslaved parents in 1864. He valued education throughout his life and graduated with honors from high school in Ohio, where his parents escaped slavery.

Young taught elementary school and eventually entered the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., where he was its third Black graduate.

He went on to become the first Black military attaché to a foreign country and served in various assignments from Haiti and Liberia, to Mexico and Nigeria. When he was medically discharged from active duty, Young was the highest-ranking Black officer in the military, having been promoted to Colonel.

Following his death, Young was given full military honors and burial in Arlington National Cemetery, a reminder to Americans of his legacy as a leader, his perseverance despite obstacles and his heroic example to others.

Last year, Gov. Andy Beshear called on President Biden to make Col. Charles Young honorary Army major general.

In his capacity as commander in chief of the Kentucky National Guard, Gov. Andy Beshear posthumously promoted Col. Young to the honorary rank of Brigadier General in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. While Young’s promotion to Brigadier General is recognized only in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, a promotion by the president would be a national recognition of some of the earliest contributions of black officers in the United States Army.

The Academy’s mission is to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets about its past and present role in shaping and strengthening the character of the nation, but during Inspiration Week, staff, faculty, and community are also invited to participate.

“As we watch what’s unfolding around the globe, we are reminded of the service that our cadets have elected to undertake,” said U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams. “These young men and women are an inspiration to their families, their community and the nation.”

You can view the posthumous promotion HERE.