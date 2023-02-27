‘Cocaine Bear’ gets high with $23.1M during opening weekend

NEW YORK (AP) – Sunday studio estimates say the gonzo R-rated horror comedy “Cocaine Bear” sniffed up $23.1 million in its opening weekend, while Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” shrank unusually quickly in its second weekend.

“Quantumania” was still No. 1 with an estimated $32.2 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

But the “Ant-Man” sequel was hit by some of the worst reviews and audience scores of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and dropped a steep 69.7% in its second weekend.

The ’70s-set Christian drama “Jesus Revolution” also debuted strongly, launching with $15.5 million.