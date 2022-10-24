Coach Calipari brings back women’s clinic

One woman was on a mission to personally thank Oscar Tshiebwe for his nice gesture towards her family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One day after the Wildcats’ blue and white game in Pikeville, the men’s basketball team was back to work.

This time bringing back the John Calipari Women’s Clinic, after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of women gathered at the Joe Craft Center on Sunday sharing the passion of being UK basketball fans.

“Since I was 12 years old, I’ve traveled to Southeastern Conference games, NCAA games, and it’s Bowling Green, it’s about two hours and 15 minutes, so it’s not bad,” says Debra Cross who traveled from Bowling Green to Lexington to attend the clinic, adding that she’s been a UK fan since she was a teenager.

The John Calipari Women’s Clinic made a return over the weekend, it’s designed for females with all levels of basketball knowledge.

“This first time at the clinic, I’m a big UK fan, love it, love it. Always have on my life, and never have experienced anything like this,” says Camera Wiseman who attended her first women’s clinic.

“We have like a sisters outing that we do every year, and we always incorporate the women’s clinic in it and shopping and we just love it,” adds Kristie bailey who made the trip from Johnson County alongside a friend. She says the women’s clinic has become a tradition that they been coming to for the last 8 years.

For Camera Wiseman, getting the opportunity to meet Oscar Tshiebwe was her main goal especially after what he did for her family.

“Last year, my husband had been passed away for three years and so last year, my son came into the house on Valentine’s Day and he was sitting right across from me, he, he messaged me, and I’m like, why are you message me? You’re right there, and he said, there’s your Valentine’s gift. So he had got Oscar to send me a message for Valentine’s Day, that was my husband’s birthday,” she recalls the emotional memory.

A simple message in the midst of sadness that meant more than words could describe.

“All I wanted to do is to tell him how much that meant, because I’m sure he, he didn’t realize what that date meant to me,” she adds.

And for those who have yet to experience the passion of UK fans, some at the women’s clinic say it’s best to just experience the games.

“Just go to one game, a home game and it’ll change your life,” also says Debra.

Those in attendance were able to shoot some hoops, meet the players and Coach Cal, and get an inside look at the locker rooms among other things.