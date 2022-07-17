CNC Bakery in Nicholasville catches fire Sunday morning

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A bakery in Nicholasville caught fire Sunday morning.

According to the Nicholasville Fire Department, crews responded around 5:40 a.m. to CNC Bakery for reports of smoke coming out of the building.

When crews arrived they found fire and heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

Fire officials say the fire progressed and the building is believed to be a total loss.

There was no one at the business at the time of the fire but one firefighter did suffer minor injuries.

