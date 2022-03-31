Closures scheduled for Interstates 75 and 64 in Fayette County

Preparations for asphalt resurfacing project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Ramp and lane closures are scheduled for Interstate 75 and Interstate 64 for concrete pavement repairs. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the work is in preparation for an upcoming resurfacing project.

Friday, April 1 through Monday, April 4 – 7 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. Monday

Interstate 75

Exit 111 – the Interstate 75 Northbound to Interstate 64 Eastbound Ramp will be closed

Interstate 64 – Eastbound

the right/slow and middle lane will be closed between milepoints 81 and 82.3

Alternate Routes:

Interstate 75 Northbound motorists that need to utilize the Interstate 64 Eastbound Ramp: take Exit 113 back onto Interstate 75 Southbound take the Interstate 64 Eastbound Ramp

motorists traveling outbound on Winchester Road/US 60 can utilize Hayley Pike to access Interstate 64 Eastbound

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.