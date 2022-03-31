Closure scheduled for the Eastern Bypass/KY 876 in Madison County

The new EKU Pedway at milepoint 8.2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a scheduled closure for the Eastern Bypass/KY 876 in Madison County will take place next week. The temporary closure is necessary for work on the new EKU Pedway.

Sunday, April 10 through Monday, April 11 – 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday

The Eastern Bypass/KY 876

a closure will be in effect at milepoint 8.2

Alternate Route:

the traveling public will need to follow signage that is in place for the marked detour

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.