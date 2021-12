Closure scheduled for I 64 Eastbound in Fayette County

The closure is for rainage repair operations.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KTC) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a scheduled closure for Interstate 64 Eastbound.

According to KTC, the temporary lane closure is necessary for drainage repairs to be performed.

Friday, Dec. 10 – currently and until 12 p.m. (noon) Interstate 64 – Eastbound

• the right/slow lane will be closed between milepoints 86.0 – 87.0