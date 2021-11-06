Closure of U.S. 421 in Manchester ending Tuesday, new closure begins

Part of project to widen, improve U.S. 421/KY 80

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A section of U.S. 421 that has been closed since mid-June in Manchester will be reopened Tuesday morning, Nov. 9 as the contractor on a project to widen and improve the roadway moves to a different section.

The closure on U.S. 421 has been on a section three-tenths of a mile long (mile points 16.6 to 16.915) by a Wendy’s restaurant. A temporary traffic signal has been used for traffic control at the intersection of U.S. 421 and KY 3480 North (Old Highway 421). When the road reopens, the traffic signal will be removed and KY 3480 will revert to being a stop with a NO LEFT TURN restriction.

At the same time, a second closure will take place on KY 3480 from its south intersection with U.S. 421/KY 80 (MP 0.00 to 0.075). Local traffic will retain access but through-traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 421. Detour signs and message boards will be placed to help guide drivers.

The closure is required for the project to widen and improve a section of U.S. 421. It will allow the contractor to construct a signalized intersection, excavate roadway and construct a storm drainage system in the closed area. The new closure detour is expected to be in effect until mid-December.