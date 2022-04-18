Closure of southbound KY 213 in Stanton delayed until Wednesday, April 20

Signed alternate route to be posted; northbound traffic not affected

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The start of a scheduled detour for southbound drivers who use KY 213 (North Main Street) through the ongoing construction project in Stanton has been delayed until Wednesday, April 20.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), work progresses on the project to widen KY 213 in Stanton and build a new Red River crossing north of town, storm sewer work will require one lane of traffic on North Main Street to be closed. The closure was previously scheduled to begin on April 11, but was delayed because of various weather issues.

KYTC reports a signed detour routed along KY 2026 (Maple Street), KY 2073 (Halls Lane), and KY 11/KY 15 (West College Avenue) will be posted. Local traffic can also use city streets to bypass the closed southbound lane.

According to KYTC, the closure affects only southbound KY 213 traffic. Northbound traffic can continue to use the road, but delays are possible. Drivers should reduce speed through the work zone and be on the lookout for flaggers, workers, equipment, and rough pavement.

The closure is expected to last around one month. Weather conditions may impact the construction’s progress and delay the reopening of southbound KY 213.