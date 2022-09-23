CLOSER LOOK: Fallout of 2019 pipe explosion, status of pipelines in Kentuckiana

A hard spot is a point in a pipeline where metal is harder than the surrounding metal. This can cause a small heat system to occur, which increases temperature.

Hard spots are not always an issue, and they are created during the manufacturing phase, before it’s in the ground.

According to the NTSB report, Enbridge hired a company to test for hard spots in the Lincoln County area in April 2011. They calculated that there were 16 hard spots in a 19-mile segment between compressor sites.

Enbridge also rated the threat of hard spots in the specific segment that ruptured as 1.53 out of 10, with zero being a non-risk.

After the explosion, the NTSB directed Enbridge to measure again for hard spots. This time, with eight years newer equipment, the company found 441 hard spots along the same 19 miles.

The third party Enbridge hired said this was due to advances in technology.

The deadly rupture occurred at an overlap of two hard spots.

“These companies say that in-line inspection is just as good as bringing it out of the ground and looking at it. But we keep seeing these ruptures after in-line inspection,” Bill Caram, director of the Pipeline Safety Trust, said.

The Pipeline Safety Trust is a pipeline watchdog group out of Washington.

When asked about the current threat of hard spots, Enbridge told the FOCUS team, “We have done 180 digs and eyes-on inspections over 2,400 miles and have addressed all hard spots.”

The NTSB also used the Lincoln County explosion as an example to call for national change.