Closer look at how Election Day ran from the Secretary of State’s Office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — We’re getting a closer look at how Election Day ran from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Secretary Michael Adams says voter turnout was up this election, at about 50 percent.

While his office likely won’t certify results until the end of the month, Adams is already considering some changes in the next election — including more locations where people can vote and expanding early voting.

“I do think that we have some county clerks that have over-reduced the number. And so the way to fix that is to have a requirement from Frankfort that that be approved. And so I think we need to have one of two things. We need to have what we had in 2020 where the governor and I could veto a plan if it reduced access for the voters. Alternatively, we could come up with a formula that would be in the statute and say you gotta have this many locations for this many people. Those are both ideas I’ll offer to the legislature,” said Adams.

Adams says he plans to talk to the lawmakers Thursday.