Clinic in Mount Sterling receives $1 million dollar federal grant to provide free healthcare

The Post Clinic which provides free services to those who's income is no more than 250% of the federal poverty level will see expansion

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A clinic in Mount Sterling has held the door open to anyone in need of medical or dental care free of charge for over 25 years.

The clinic, which is run by volunteers functions with equipment that’s been donated over the years. On Thursday there was a big reason to smile for patients and volunteers thanks to a federal grant that will allow for new equipment as well as a large expansion.

The Post Clinic provides thousands of Kentuckians with free healthcare and dental care every year. According to United States Representative Andy Barr, there’s a lot of people who don’t have insurance or are under insured or who don’t have access to regular routine dental care. With new expansion on the way, more people will have access to preventative care, dealing with complex preexisting conditions. This is believed to make people healthier and allow them to go to work which will contribute to the local economy as well.

The Post Clinic provides lab tests, x-rays, medical and dental care and much more. But because of the size of the clinic, Doctor Edward Roberts says its hard to see both medical and dental patients on the same day. On Thursday Representative Barr had a big announcement for the clinic, a one million dollar federal grant. This funding will open the door to more medical services and a number of new patients, giving them something to smile about