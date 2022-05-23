Click It or Ticket campaign begins today

Campaign starts May 23 and ends June 5

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Today marks the return of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is joining law enforcement around the commonwealth along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Adminstration’s for the “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

According to KOHS, there were 806 roadway deaths and of those 333 were not wearing a seat belt or not properly restrained in a car seat or booster.

According to NHTSA, fatal crashes are three times higher nationwide at night-time versus day-time and that if you wear a seat belt in the front seat you are 45% less likely to get in a fatal crash in a car but 60% in minivans, SUVs, and other large vehicles.

The campaign begins on May 23 and will end on June 5.