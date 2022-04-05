Cleanup and repairs continue after water damage in UK dorm

About 55 students were displaced due to water damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It will take a few days to cleanup and repair damage in a dormitory at the University of Kentucky after water damage from a broken sprinkler head inside a dorm room, according to the school.

The university says shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, the sprinkler broke in Holmes Hall. Per the school’s safety procedures, the building was evacuated.

Once it was determined to safely return to the building, the school estimated 55 students could not return to their rooms because of water damage. The school says ten of those students were moved temporarily to another residence hall and the remaining students stayed with family or friends. UK says roughly 520 students were able to return to their rooms.

The school apologized to all those affected for the inconvenience, adding that crews were working as quickly as possible to get impacted students back into their rooms.