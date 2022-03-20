‘Clean the Creek’ continues after two-year COVID break

Distillery District in Lexington picked up trash along Town Branch Creek

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As part of Lexington’s 2022 Water Week, the community was invited to help clean up Town Branch Creek in Distillery District.

Co-hosted by Keep Lexington Beautiful, Wise Bird Cider and the other distillery-district businesses, anyone was welcome to pick up trash along the creek. This annual event has been paused for the past two years due to COVID, but many businesses in the area were offering incentives to join in on the cleaning.

“For us, it’s important to get out here and clean the creek because we have our business right here, where our patio is on the creek,” says Tim Wright, co-owner of Wise Bird Cider. “The more beautiful this creek looks, the better experience our visitors have.”

Water Week will continue until March 27th. To learn more about how to get involved in this year’s events, click on the link HERE.