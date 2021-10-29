Clays Mill Road construction to result in lane closure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Construction on a section of Clays Mill Road will close the northbound lane between Stone Road and Pasadena Drive. This closure will allow the contractor to complete construction on the east side of Clays Mill Road.

The lane closure is expected to start on Thursday, Nov. 4 and continue through Thursday, Nov. 18. Northbound traffic will detour off Clays Mill Road at Stone Road and use Southview Drive to reach Pasadena Drive.

Once work on the east side lanes is complete, two-way traffic on Clays Mill will resume. Traffic will be moved to the east side lanes so that construction can begin on the west side lanes.

Local access to streets and driveways will be maintained throughout the duration of the partial road closure