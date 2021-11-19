Clay Wade Bailey Bridge lane closure scheduled

Closure will be about six hours Monday

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – KYTC District Office would like to advise motorists that on Monday, Nov. 22, there will be a lane closure on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge so that crews can work on the navigation lighting. The work will take place during the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Motorists should watch for crews, equipment and lane closures in the work zone. This work is weather-dependent.

