Clay, Lewis, Leslie, Lincoln among counties making DL transition

Licensing moving from circuit clerks to regional centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Driver licensing services will have a new home for residents in 10 Kentucky counties next week. The transfer to regional offices offers more services and modern conveniences for obtaining or renewing driver licenses and state identification cards.

The traditional trip to the local Office of the Circuit Court Clerk is being replaced in those counties with a visit to a secure, specialized Driver Licensing Regional Office operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

“To make a better Kentucky, we have to strive for constant improvement in our public services and the manner in which they’re delivered,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The transition to licensing through a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices, with modern services and more choices for cardholders, takes this essential service to the next level.”

Barren, Carroll, Clay, Gallatin, Greenup, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Ohio and Simpson counties are making the transition this month. They bring to 67 the number of counties to have done so. The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each of the 10 counties will cease driver licensing services on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

During the transition, KYTC has taken a leap forward in customer convenience by launching two programs for Kentuckians to skip a trip and renew driver credentials from the comfort of home.

One option is online renewal, available to holders of driver and motorcycle licenses who have not had a change of name or address and do not require driver testing. More than 37,000 Kentuckians already have used that service. Get more information at https://dlrenewal.ky.gov.

The second option is a mail-in program allowing holders of either REAL-ID or standard-issue credentials to renew a four-year license, request a credential with an updated address or apply for replacement of a lost license, learner permit or ID card. More information is at drive.ky.gov. Online renewal and mail-in renewal are not available for commercial driver licenses (CDL).

“Licensing is our only business at the regional offices so we can focus on providing a consistent and positive experience across our network of application sites,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Our offices also offer a more secure issuance process and upgraded card security features to curb fraud.”

The state’s new regionalized model allows Kentuckians who require or prefer an in-person service to visit any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office, regardless of where they live.

Regional offices – the only places to get a REAL ID or CDL – are operating in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (by appointment), Louisville/Dixie Highway (by appointment), Louisville/Hurstbourne, West Louisville/Nia Center, Madisonville, Manchester, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset. More offices are planned.

Customers are encouraged to make an appointment online at https://drive.ky.gov/driver-licensing/Pages/Regional-Offices-Map/aspx. However, walk-in customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

All license and permit testing continues to be administered by Kentucky State Police. Testing services are offered Monday through Friday by appointment. Applicants who require testing by KSP for a permit, driver license or CDL may make an appointment online by visiting http://kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/.