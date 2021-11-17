Clay County native joins 2022-23 EKU men’s golf team

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/EKU Athletics) – Clay County native Justin Begley recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play men’s golf at Eastern Kentucky University, head coach Mike Whitson announced today.

As a senior at Clay County High School this fall, Begley was chosen second team all-state and placed 15th at the KHSAA Championship. He had four individual wins, several top-10 performances and posted a 73 scoring average.

As a junior in 2020, Begley helped the Tigers to a region championship and won the individual region title. He had multiple top-10 performances while posting a 76 scoring average.

“We are so pleased to add Justin to our program next August,” said Whitson. “His play over the summer was outstanding. He played very well in the Junior Barbasol against an extremely strong field, and his consistency over the course of the summer was very impressive. I know Justin is excited to get here next year and start contributing right away to the success of EKU golf.”

Begley was the medalist at the Barbasol Junior Qualifier, shooting rounds of 68 and 66 to finish 12-under. He placed 14th out of 102 golfers at the Junior Barbasol, carding rounds of 73 and 70. Begley won the KYPGA Spring Classic with rounds of 71 and 68. He finished seventh in a field of 54 at an AJGA event in South Dakota.

EKU has concluded the fall portion of its 2021-22 schedule. The team will begin spring competition on Feb. 19 at The Invitational at Savannah Harbor.