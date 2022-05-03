Clay County man charged with murder in woman’s death

Elzie Wagers was arrested Tuesday afternoon

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Clay County man was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday in connection to a death of a woman, according to Clay County Sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators say they received a call around noon about an altercation and possible death at a home on Arnetts Fork Road.

Deputies say when they arrived they found a woman in her 30’s dead. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

68-year old Elzie Wagers was arrested at the scene and charged with murder, according to deputies.

No word on what led to the woman’s death.

Wagers was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.